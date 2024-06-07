'AITA for telling my fiancé of 8 years to choose between his best friend and me?' 'They had a sleepover.'

Okay, basically my fiancé and I met 8 years ago. 8 years ago, my fiancé and his best friend became business partners as well. My fiancé, (M27) Sean and his best friend (M30) Ace. They spend A LOT of time together to begin with.
He comes home at the crack of dawn (3 am - 4 am) after drinking all night on the weekends and i’m pretty sure he visits his house after work almost everyday. They spend the night with eachother for 2-3 days at a time and Ace even went to my dress fitting with Sean.
I would like to mention the night before my dress fitting, they had a sleepover. Not to mention, they were about 10 minutes late to the dress fitting the next morning. He yelled at me for the first time last week when I asked him if anything weird was going between the two. He said he was uncomfortable and immediately shut it down.
Everytime Ace and Sean hang out, Sean dresses up and acts like he’s a freaking girl. It’s weird. Anyway, today was our 8th year anniversary. I have put up with a lot of things.
One of the days, he told me he couldn’t be intimate due to him being excited to “see Ace.” Because they were going on this trip they’ve been waiting for all month and he didn’t find it fair to even be intimate with me if his mind wasn’t in it. I said I understood.
But this was the last straw: he cancelled our 8 year anniversary date to go out with Ace. Then, he spent the night at his house and ignored most of my calls. Once he got home the next morning (it was very early and he apologized for not returning my calls), I told him that he had to choose between him and I if he wanted this to work.
He looked extremely defeated and got defensive, saying that if I wanted to leave because he had a best friend that he saw as family, that I could. But he didn’t know what else to do. I stormed out and I’m staying at my parent’s house. He’s texting and calling me, but I seriously don’t want to hear anything until he tells me that he’ll drop Ace. AITA?
Embarrassed_Eagle132 said:
I mean…he sounds like he’s having an affair with the guy. NTA.
OkMulberry7515 said:
NTA. There is no choice here. Just get out. Him cutting Ace out with no regrets or blame on you will not turn out well. Move on from him. This isn’t normal or healthy behavior.
Jokester_316 said:
NTA, regardless if he's having an affair with Ace, your fiancée has shown you time and time again that he prioritizes Ace over you. You are the fill-in for when he's not with Ace. Is this how you want to spend the rest of your life? Competing with someone else for your fiancée love and attention?
You deserve better. You've wasted 8 years waiting for him to choose you. He still won't. He can, but chooses not to. Take your time. Don't make a rash decision based on your emotions. Make a logical choice for what's best for you and your mental health.
Terrible_Mix_5405 said:
NTA. Your fiancé is crossing boundaries and it’s affecting your relationship. It’s fair to ask for respect and balance. If he’s putting his friend over you, setting boundaries is okay. Relationships need mutual respect and understanding.
Any_Calendar_3600 said:
You have wasted 8 years of your life. Leave. This will never work out.
Positivelythinking said:
NTA. Cut and run. You do see what’s going on, right? You are the third wheel. Is that the best you can do? Show some self worth and let them carry on without you.