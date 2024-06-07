'AITA for telling my fiancé of 8 years to choose between his best friend and me?' 'They had a sleepover.'

One of the days, he told me he couldn’t be intimate due to him being excited to “see Ace.” Because they were going on this trip they’ve been waiting for all month and he didn’t find it fair to even be intimate with me if his mind wasn’t in it. I said I understood.

But this was the last straw: he cancelled our 8 year anniversary date to go out with Ace. Then, he spent the night at his house and ignored most of my calls. Once he got home the next morning (it was very early and he apologized for not returning my calls), I told him that he had to choose between him and I if he wanted this to work.