'AITA for making my pregnant fiancé apologize to my son after he 'disrespected' her?' UPDATED

One of his favorite songs is like one of that cliché angsty “I hate my dad” songs but it's about hating your mom. And I know these are directed towards his bio mom and I don't blame him. There are reasons why we aren't together and why I have custody of both of our kids with no visitations.

However, my fiancé sees it as being directed towards her, no matter how many times I explain. She feels like it means he thinks she will be a shitty mother and he will never accept his half-sibling. I've explained and explained and tried to console her but she doesn't listen.