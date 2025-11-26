'AITA for telling my fiancé his 'work wife' is crossing a line?'

A few weeks ago I saw a notification pop up on his phone while he was in the shower. I know I shouldn't have looked but I did. She calls him "babe."

The message said "babe can you check the Henderson file before Monday I'm stressing." I scrolled up a little. There was a message from her that said "ugh I miss you it's boring here without you" from when Jordan took a sick day.

And one that said "lol your gf is so demanding, she really takes up all your time huh?" YOUR GF. I'm his FIANCÉE. And she's complaining about me to him and he didn't correct her.