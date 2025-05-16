'AITA for telling my fiancé I won’t help pay the mortgage if my name isn't on it?' UPDATED 2X

I told him I stayed home and watched our child so we didn’t have to pay for daycare and that ended up saving us money since I would’ve been only able to work part time. He said he didn’t care and I need to pay for half since I already agreed to it. So internet, AITA for refusing to pay the mortgage?

vivid-awareness191 wrote:

NTA. If your name isn't on the deed, don't pay the mortgage. Honestly, I'd debate moving into a house that was just his and then getting married.

If he wants help with the mortgage, then he has to accept that you will also own the house.