'AITA for telling my fiancée to kick her two bridesmaids out of our wedding?' UPDATED

A few days later, she shared this update on the situation:

So my fiancée was able to get one of them on the phone. In her friends words she “demanded the call” lol Anyways she started by texting them both separately stating she felt there was tension and she wanted to have a discussion. They both had almost the same response, being: “I dont have much time to talk about this before the bachelorette party and just want to forget about it and move past it”

She replied that it was something that was bothering her and needed to address it before the bachelorette. She also said that if being a bridesmaid was a lot of stress and just too much that we don’t mind if you can’t do it, we get it.