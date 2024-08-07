'AITA for telling my fiancée there will be no wedding if she keeps insisting I invite my parents?'

My dad left the family and went no contact when I (35M) was 4. My mom remarried and had two kids with my stepdad. My stepdad never treated me poorly but always made clear that I was Dale to him. He was not my dad. My mom never tried to fix the relationship and honestly loved her new family and always saw me as a burden.
That’s what I thought at least until it was confirmed after my freshmen year of college when my mom asked me not to come home anymore. I blocked her after that phone call and have had no contact with her or my stepdad (and half-brother) since then. I do still speak to my half-sister (25F) at her insistence but that’s my only contact.
It took me a long time to deal with basically being kicked out of my family. I grew to be pretty independent and thought I’d live alone until I met my fiancée (28F) 4 years ago.
We have had a great relationship and her family opened up and invited me in with open arms. She comes from a pretty typical suburban family and they are great. Over the years I’ve told her about my issues with my family, she has met my sister and she never pushed for more, until we started planning the wedding.
When we started talking about who we would invite I talked about friends from college and co-workers and she kept saying I should invite my parents. At first I thought she was just trying to gauge if I wanted to. I said I would not be inviting my parents.
She said okay but then brought it up again the next day. I calmly explained how much they hurt me, how growing up feeling you were unwanted and then having it confirmed at 19 really stunted my mental health.
That over the years I have realized it’s their problem and if they ever want to solve it then they can initiate but I am in contact with my sister and it is clear they are happy insisting I don’t exist. It sucks but it’s their problem that they have thrust onto me. I can’t be the one to solve it.
I thought it had ended but she has brought it up two more times. The last one was last night, we were about to start the save the dates and she said “are you sure you don’t want to invite you parents? I feel like I might just invite them on my side.”
And I snapped. I told her we should probably just throw the invitations away because if you can’t respect what I’ve been through then I don’t want to marry you. I then went to our bedroom and fumed for awhile.
She came in to try to talk to me and I walked out, grabbed my keys and left. I came back around 11pm after hanging with friends and slept on the couch. She left for work without a word to me and I don’t know where we stand. Her behavior is unacceptable but I feel I may have gone too far. What do you all think, AITA?
seanthebean24 said:
NTA I remember a post from a long time ago where the groom was no contact with his extremely abusive mother and the bride had secretly invited her to the wedding.
When the groom saw his mother he left the bride at the altar and all of the siblings and his father berated her for being so thoughtless.
The relationship was finished because she couldn’t respect the grooms wishes. If she doesn’t respect you now she won’t respect you once you’re married.
ed_lv said:
NTA. Have a conversation with her, lay all your cards on the table and tell her that you will never have contact with your parents, no matter what she or anyone else says. Also tell her that if she ever brings this issue up, you will end the relationship and move on immediately.
NecroBelch said:
NTA. Be aware that she may already be in contact with the parents.
shammy_dammy said:
NTA. You don't want to marry this.
eightmarshmallows said:
NTA. You’ve been clear this is a hard line for you. I would be concerned that she may have already reached out to your family and is trying to get your approval after the fact.
2npac said:
NTA...she's crossed a huge boundary 1 too many times. I feel like she thinks it would be embarrassing to her if her guests find out the groom has no parents on his side present. That's on her to get over. If she can't respect that or respect you, she's not someone you should marry