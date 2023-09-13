'AITA for telling my fiancée there's no take-backs' on $9,000 engagement ring?' UPDATED.

Not every proposal ends in a movie-magic moments of nigh newlywed bliss..

So, when a frustrated fiancé decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am the As^hole" about his soon-to-be wife's decision on her engagement ring, people were ready to weigh in.

"AITA for telling my fiancee there's no take-backs?"

Here's the thing: I 27M proposed to my 26F fiancee (yay!). The proposal time was a surprise but the actual proposal was not, she knew it was coming for a while but this is where it starts to get a little weird. I got her advice and opinions on the PERFECT ring for her.

We both make decent money but I wanted it to be special so I saved up about $9,000 of my spending money over the years(we live together) so I can afford to have the perfect ring for her.