'AITA for telling my fiancée I'll leave her if she decides she won't have a kid with me?'

Then her mom called and they got into a small fight over what her mom said and her mom wanting to talk to me. My fiancée was honest about her parents might try and talk to me about it and that she went to her mom originally because she was trying to figure out what to say. I told her it was fine and we'd see what happened.

But her parents are pissed at me and they did confront me. They said I could have a wife and a son and why do I need a bio child. I told them it was none of their business but they didn't want to let it go. They told me their grandson should be enough for me and to think about how my walking out will devastate him when both dad's choose to leave him.