'AITA for telling my fiancée to move out after finding out she treats her coworkers to lunch?'

One day she had the day off and actually slept well. I asked her to wash the dishes. She got mad and called her mom to join the argument something I’ve told her before is a dealbreaker. This wasn’t the first time she’s dragged her family into our disagreements.

Today we argued again when she was telling me (cheerfully) how she regularly buys her coworkers food and coffee. I told her it hurts that she’s so generous to them but keeps score when it comes to me. She tracks everything she gives me but not what she gives them.