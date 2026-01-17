'AITA for telling my FIL they won't ever be living with us?'

With my parents taking the Friday whenever we needed them too. They're incredible! It was very frustrating to have in-laws say one thing and do the opposite. In 6 years, they've never once watched any of our kids for a single day.

So my wife and I bought a house about a week ago. They're over checking it out as we're unboxing and my FIL sees this house has a 1st fl Master with full bath. He turns to MIL and says "oh thank God, we wont have to do stairs." I said "come again?"

MIL says of my wife and her two siblings, we are doing by far the best and it would make the most sense for them to live with us, as they're in their 70s and a house is becoming too much for them already.