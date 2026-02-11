'AITA for telling my friend childfree women aren’t her enemy?'

I don’t even know how to start to this because I’m so baffled on how this situation has played out. I’m a 21 year old college student and I would consider myself childfree, I don’t have kids and don’t necessarily plan on ever having them (obviously, I’m young and my options can change, but as of now that is my stance). My friend is 22 with one kid and another on the way.
Recently, I noticed she was reposting TikToks putting down childfree women, calling them bad feminists and saying that women without kids just don’t understand how empowering that having kids is.
Then she started telling me that my boyfriend and I should consider having kids now, and when I said it’s not something I want to do right now given that my boyfriend and I are still in school, and I’m not financially stable right now. She told me that there’s never a right time and a kid would make me feel whole again after the loss of my pet and that I’ll never truly know love until I have a kid.
I told her that I think the idea of using a kid to fill some void in my life seems very selfish to me. I then mentioned her reposts and told her that childfree women weren’t her enemy and that putting down other women not very feminist of her.
I said that acting like women who are breaking against societal norms are her oppressors for critiquing a society that tells women the most important thing they can do in life is be a mother and that she should think deeper as to why some women choose to be childfree instead of acting like it’s a personal attack.
She told me that people who don’t like motherhood just hate moms and kids and that it’s not deeper than that and unfollowed me on social media. I do not think being a mom is a problem and that everyone should choose to be childfree, but I think it’s really harmful to act like women who don’t have kids just hate mothers and kids.
I didn’t want to lose our friendship and I don’t think I was mean in my response, but I don’t have kids so maybe I’m just not very sympathetic to how she feels and can’t understand her perspective. Am I the AH for telling her my thoughts on this? Should I have just kept it to myself?
NTA. I'm childfree. I don't hate moms and believe every person should have the choice to choose if that life is right for them, but I'm a firm believer of cultivating circumstances where having a child is the right decision, to ensure the child gets the best out of their parents and life.
That time is not when you're a college student barely making ends meet. That's just selfish, and having a child to fill a void in your life is even more selfish. It seems to me your friend is regretting her life's choices and is trying to drag you down with her. Don't let her. Honestly, do you want a friend like that in your life?
You're the one who said women should be allowed to choose. She's the one that said choose like me or you're a bad person. If she can't handle other opinions and chooses to remove you that's her problem.
NTA - your friend is very rude and delusional. I’m almost 59 and chose to never have children. I absolutely don’t hate mothers and children. The fact that she unfollowed you showed that she is very immature.
You weren’t attacking her personally, you were calling out a harmful mindset and defending a valid life choice. It’s not “anti-mom” to set boundaries or say that childfree women aren’t the enemy. Sometimes friends won’t like being challenged, but that doesn’t make your perspective wrong.
You're NTA, you didn't start this conflict, you were just there when she disappeared down her own particular path of online radicalization. The friendship is probably over, or at least on pause until or unless she pulls herself out of the hole she's dug into, but it wasn't your fault and there was nothing you could have done about it.
NTA. It sounds like she’s deeply insecure about full time motherhood and is looking for a way to take it out on women who choose not to do that. It’s kinda sad honestly. If she feels so insecure about motherhood then she should ask for help instead of isolating herself from other women by being needlessly hostile.
NTA; misery loves company. She’s projecting how much she hates childfree women on them and trying to spin the narrative that childfree women are the ones that hate her when in actuality she probably just hates her life and is jealous of the life you live which is why she’s trying to sabotage it for you by convincing you to have a kid when she knows you dont want one.
I say this as someone who plans to have a kid or two someday… if having kids was empowering to women, the current US administration would not be pushing it so hard.
She can be bitter all she wants that other women made different choices - 2 kids by 22 is certainly a choice - but her behavior is screaming “I’m insecure about the fact that I’m a very young mother and I need a community to take me in”.
Unfortunately she chose a super gross team that puts down other women for making choices for themselves which is inherently anti-feminist. Absolutely NTA, your friend is delusional and lonely.
You already lost the friendship when she decided that childfree women as a group, are her enemy. She's never going to change. She is going to get more and more bitter that you are living life and she is stuck at home raising kids.
That is where her rhetoric comes from. She chose a path she is not happy with. She loves her kids but her entire life is being a mom and she is not happy. Time to move on from this friendship.
NTA. You weren’t attacking her personally, you were calling out the double standard. Being a mom doesn’t give anyone the right to shame people for choosing a different path. If she can’t handle a little reality check without unfollowing, that’s on her, not you.