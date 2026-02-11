"AITA for telling my friend childfree women aren’t her enemy?"

I don’t even know how to start to this because I’m so baffled on how this situation has played out. I’m a 21 year old college student and I would consider myself childfree, I don’t have kids and don’t necessarily plan on ever having them (obviously, I’m young and my options can change, but as of now that is my stance). My friend is 22 with one kid and another on the way.

Recently, I noticed she was reposting TikToks putting down childfree women, calling them bad feminists and saying that women without kids just don’t understand how empowering that having kids is.