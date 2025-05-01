"AITA for telling my friend everything everyone has been afraid to tell her?"

I (17f) have a friend who got a new boyfriend a few months ago. Our friend group (5 girls) was really happy for her at first because he’s nice. But it’s gotten to the point where they can’t be apart for more than five minutes.

He lives in a different city yet somehow he’s always here. When we’re at school, they FaceTime constantly. The moment school ends, he’s already waiting at her house. Whenever our friend group hangs out, he’s there too. It’s gotten really annoying.

We literally can’t be around her without him being there or at least being mentioned. And when he is there, she won’t even look at us. It’s like we’re invisible. It feels like she’s not our friend anymore.