"AITA for telling my friend it’s her own fault that we all hung out without her?"

I’m part of a friend group of six women who’ve known each other for a long time. We’ve had our ups and downs but we’ve made it. Now that we’re older with jobs and relationships it’s can be harder to find time to hang out especially with our different schedules.

But one friend Sapphire in particular is making it even harder because she always has her notifications silenced. I’m being serious she truly has them silenced all the time. She says that she silences them so she can sleep then forgets to turn them on in the morning.