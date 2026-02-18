'AITA for being honest and telling my friend that her schedule just doesn’t work for dinner plans?'

I have a friend group from college, there are about seven girls in the group. This is about Asha, Asha dropped out her senior year of college and has been a waitress since. Everyone else went on and gradated and now works pretty standard 9-5 jobs.
Due to Asha having a waitress job she is off when literally when everyone is at work. She works most night shifts especially Fridays and the weekends (that’s when she makes the most money) It has gotten even harder since some of us are now married with kids ( so babysitting costs). Due to this, she basically can never makes it to hangouts.
Example dinner at 7pm when everyone else is off she is working. She invited us to get brunch on Tuesday ( everyone is working). Sunday’s brunch, can’t come because she is working.
It has resulted in her feeling left out.
I invited everyone to celebrate my engagement it is scheduled for next Friday around dinner. Asha texted asking if we could move it to Wednesday around 4, and multiple people told her they will still be at work or kids. She asked about Tuesday around 7, multiple people told her they won’t be able to get their normal babysitter at that time or they need to spend time with their kids because it is a weeknight
She called me after and asked if I could move it to her schedule. Her schedule is when we are working and I told her that her schedule just doesn’t work for everyone else.
I told her I won’t move it. This started an argument, she claims I am pushing her out of the group and look down at her for her job (I don’t).
That I could change it and everyone would figure it out to be at my dinner (that is true, I am sure they would take off work for this if I asked) I just reiterated that her schedule is just he opposite of everyone else and refused to change it. She has left the chat, I haven’t told anyone why and I wonder if I was being a jerk for not moving it…
EDIT: Since people asked about the husband watching the kids. One is a single parent, another has a custody agreement with dad ( she has the kid on the weekdays) and the last one is married bit it working a lot of overtime and said no in the chat. More detail in comment. Yes ,we have moved events before, it usually results in other people missing.
unsafeideas wrote:
I have kids and was with you until this:
"She asked about Tuesday around 7, multiple people told her they won’t be able to get their normal babysitter at that time or they need to spend time with their kids becuase it is a weeknight."
Don't these people have husbands? It really sounds like the group just don't care about her and won't do anything to meet her. One weeknight here and there is 100% doable for a parent. Maybe an issue for a couple, but one parent at home is enough.
I would meet a friend who can't other times a weeknight here and there. By that I mean one a week is still fine. She is not asking impossible, she is asking for a compromise.
Odd_Tea4945 wrote:
NTA. It's way more difficult to move everyone's schedule top match ONE person, than the person matching the other's schedule. This is NOT about Asha being a waitress, but she imposing her schedule to the rest of people, who have works, kids etc. For Asha will be losing one day income. For all of you will be losing income day plus pay for babysitter. So this is a no-brainer.
weirdaldankb*ch wrote:
NTA. I was a waitress for a long time and yeah it sucks being scheduled when other people are off but that’s also why servers are usually allowed to trade and cover shifts. An engagement dinner seems like a reasonable event to want coverage for even if it’s one of her more lucrative nights, it’s really unfair to ask you to change your celebration to a week night to accommodate her alone.
I think it’s fair that she is feeling left out given everyone’s different schedules but this is hardly the event to make a stand about, it should be about you, not what’s convenient for her. A good alternative would be to suggest a group dinner during a week night that she is off and maybe everyone can adjust to make it work but I don’t think you should completely upend your engagement party.
frozengreenleaves wrote:
NAH. Though I feel bad for her because she is isolated from the group (not your fault, but this is the reality) and having wildly different schedules that are not flexible is a hard thing to work around.
When this happens, someone needs to make an extra effort to stay in touch, otherwise people will drift apart naturally. So if she is a friend you don't want to lose, maybe try to figure out how to do stuff that fits everyone's schedules (not necessarily for this engagement celebration, I mean in general going forward).
EmphasisFew wrote:
NTA. Who wants to go to an engagement party on a Tuesday night? It’s your engagement party. Can’t she take just one night off or switch shifts to come instead of literally every other person having to be inconvenienced.
andromache78 wrote:
NTA in general but I kinda don't blame her for leaving the group chat if she's realizing that her work schedule's conflict with the entire rest of the group means she gets left out of everything.
It sounds like she is making an effort to plan things when y'all don't work (like a weekday evening) and that still isn't doable for y'all, so she should put more effort into making friends with people who can spend time with her.