'AITA for being honest and telling my friend that her schedule just doesn’t work for dinner plans?'

I invited everyone to celebrate my engagement it is scheduled for next Friday around dinner. Asha texted asking if we could move it to Wednesday around 4, and multiple people told her they will still be at work or kids. She asked about Tuesday around 7, multiple people told her they won’t be able to get their normal babysitter at that time or they need to spend time with their kids because it is a weeknight

She called me after and asked if I could move it to her schedule. Her schedule is when we are working and I told her that her schedule just doesn’t work for everyone else. I told her I won’t move it. This started an argument, she claims I am pushing her out of the group and look down at her for her job (I don’t).