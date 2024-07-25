Woman tells friend with anxiety, 'you're not traumatized from somebody else's proposal.' AITA?

Your mother is wrong. She sounds like she is of the "don't rock the boat" type of thinking. You had zero indication that Laura would "forget" the party. Nor did you know what Laura expected of you because she waited until you didn't do what she wanted (make a big deal over her).

mamaleo29 said:

NTA and it seems since the pandemic, people have become experts in fields they have little or knowledge of. Add to that the fact that your friend likes to center herself in every situation, you can’t really win.