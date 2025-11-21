'AITA for telling my friend's BF that she had been taking advantage of him?'

Fit_Faithlessness609 wrote:

Cheating is wrong and those who do it shouldn’t be excused due to “mental health” I have multiple mental illnesses and it’s never made me wanna cheat on my person because they work💀

OP responded:

I never really understood why Apple kept leaning on her Mental Health as if it was a crutch or as an excuse for her actions. That's what really blew me away.

silentjudge_ wrote:

NTA, but I wouldn’t involve myself further if I were you, exactly not to cross that line.

There’s always the chance they’ll make up and stay together, then you’ll be forever remembered as someone trying to start a fire between them.