'AITA for telling my GF I feel she is exploiting our sick son for financial gain?' UPDATED

After a month I asked where the gofundme money was and she said she hasn't done anything with it. I told her to move it into our savings. A month go's by and I ask her again where the money is. She blows up and tells me not to worry about it. A week later I tell her I feel like she's being shady and she deposits half the money in our savings. I ask her about the rest and she blows up again.

A day later she puts a little more in the account. A few days later I ask her about the Facebook page and sales associated with it and what she's doing with the money. She blows up again and at the point I've had enough.