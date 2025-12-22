'AITA for telling my GF I had no intention of ever attending her church youth group reunions?'

After a bit, she told me how she wished that before we reached the age where we would be beyond what the youth church group allowed, she hoped, as it was very important, that I went at least once to her group's special activity. She wished to be able to speak to me about the topic but she group 'didn't allow her to.'

The "didn't allow her to" triggered my "this is a cult and a half" senses. So I told her what I thought. I said that everyone lives their faith in different ways, and that in my case, I frankly really disliked her church youth group, that the secretiveness was really off-putting, and that I don't think I'll be going to the activity any time soon as long as it remains like that.