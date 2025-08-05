'AITA for telling my GF that we need to change the way we cook our dinner?' MAJOR UPDATE

So my GF essentially has built up a mental image that Colin is in a perfect relationship because he and his GF have the exact same interests, and tbh both of them have much more similar interest with my GF than me. So now, my GF wanted me to become more like Colin so that our relationship can become more like theirs.

I tried to tell her that all relationships are different and the only thing which matters is if we are happy with each other, whether we love each other or not. She tried to end the conversation saying that she is not comfortable talking about this with me, to which I said that if she was not going to talk about this with me, who else would she talk to?