"AITA for telling my girlfriend the exact amount of calories she ate in a single day?"

My girlfriend is on the bigger side, which is something I do not mind. I am on the more fit side, I’m pretty lean, have well defined muscles and probably around 15% body fat. I used to be about 40 pounds heavier and lost the weight pretty simply. My girlfriend always complains about her weight and her body.

I tell her I find her sexy for so many reasons outside her body and it didn’t matter to me whether she got bigger or smaller. Eventually she decided she wanted to lose weight, I offered to help and when I pointed out things she could be doing better she gets mad at me. She isn’t losing weight currently and in fact says she is gaining a few extra pounds.