'AITA for telling my girlfriend I'm not canceling my plans last minute to do manual labor?'

And you know your neighbors for a while. And it just happens to be your number. The neighbor has to call and say…my car died. Do you think your partner could pick up my kiddo? You guys are on my pick up list…

I’m pretty sure both of us would not mind getting that call from our partner. Hey neighbor’s car died. Can you please pick up their kid when you pick up ours? Because you see, most of us are like…sure. I’m already here. You’re not asking me to go out of my way. You’re not asking me to go and spend my whole day doing something for someone else without asking.