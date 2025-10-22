'AITA for telling my half-sisters that the difference between us is very clear?'

OutragedPineapple wrote:

NTA. "I'm supposed to feel bad for them getting everything they ever wanted handed to them while me and my actual sisters starved and froze because they didn't have a mother? My real sisters and I didn't have a mother either, or a father, because the two of you were far too busy kissing their asses to remember we existed."

"As far as I'm concerned, myself and my actual sisters are orphans. I will not send you money or help you with anything. You will not be at my wedding, you will not meet my children. You are nothing to me. Your daughters are nothing to me."