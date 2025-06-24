'AITA for 'emasculating' my husband by telling him I have more respect for his cheating friend?' UPDATED

i would honestly talk to Holden. i’m not fond of going behind my partners back to talk to his friends about things he’s doing, but this situation also inadvertently involves him. i would talk to Holden AND his wife so you can understand their united front as well. because that’s what your husband also needs to understand.

you’re husband is straight up disrespecting you, don’t let him push you down. stand on business as you said

Thank you everyone for all the comments and feedback on my last post. It was quite overwhelming so I did not respond to most, but I did read every comment

To answer some questions and things I saw in the comments: