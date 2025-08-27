'AITA for telling my husband he doesn’t get to decide what I do with my body?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my husband he doesn’t get to decide what I do with my body?"

I have been married to my husband for about 5 years. Overall, we have a good relationship, but lately we’ve been clashing over something that, to me, feels like common sense: my body = my decision.

The most recent fight started when I mentioned possibly getting on birth control again. He immediately jumped in saying he didn’t “like how it changes my hormones” and that he’d prefer I just stay off it. I told him that I respect his opinion, but at the end of the day, I’m the one dealing with the side effects of not being on anything.