'AITA for telling my husband I will divorce him if he donates his sperm to his sister's wife?'

I didn't say much, I let my husband sit with it and make a decision on his own before offering my opinion. He said he would like to help and when I probed into why exactly he said because he feels bad if he doesn't, that he gets the genetic connection.

That's when I gave him my opinion as stated here: They have been together 3 years only, Olivia has a terrible track record in relationships (including herself cheating and DV), Olivia is an alcoholic and thats why she wont carry a baby (she has said this herself) and that if he wasn't willing to give me the baby he knew I wanted, I'm not watching him give that to someone else.

So if he went through with it - I would end the marriage.

He said he won't do it then, but when asked why by his sister and family he froze, so I owned and said I gave him the ultimatum which he chose not too. Obviously, they think I am TA. So am I?