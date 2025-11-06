'AITA for telling my husband I don’t enjoy doing his laundry?' UPDATED

I am feeling fed up. The kicker is, yesterday he said that I haven’t been as affectionate and he misses me. I told him that I have been so busy and with the house chores on top of work and school, I just cannot get in the mood to even cuddle or hug.

Honestly, it is hard to be attracted to him right now, but I didn’t mention that. He got angry with me. He started saying that I clearly didn’t care about him because I know that physical touch is his love language and I have been depriving him of that.