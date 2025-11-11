'AITA for telling my husband I needed a break at 2am when he asked where I was?'

But I lost track of time and at 1:30am my phone started blowing up. Missed calls, texts asking where I was, if I was okay. I panicked. I drove home and got there around 2am. My husband was sitting in the living room with all the lights on. He looked terrified and then relieved and then angry.

He asked where I was and I just, I don't know what came over me but I said "I think we need to take a break."

He stared at me like I'd slapped him. He said "What? Right now? At 2am you want to tell me this?"