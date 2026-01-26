'AITA for telling my husband I will file for divorce if he lets his brother move in with us?'

I immediately said absolutely not. I reminded him that the last time we let him crash with us at our old apartment, he stole cash from my wallet, ate all our food, and brought random strangers over at 3am on work nights.

It almost broke us up back then. My husband insisted it would be different this time and started guilt tripping me, saying we can’t let family live on the street and that since the house is half his, he gets a say in who stays here.

I snapped. I was shaking I was so mad. I told him that if his brother moves a single box into our home, I am packing a bag and contacting a lawyer. I told him I am done parenting a grown man and I’m done being second priority to his brother’s lack of responsibility.