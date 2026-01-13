'AITA for telling my husband he's made me reconsider leaving him alone with the kids?'

NTA. He needs to step up. "Giving him his due credit for taking care of the kids." They are his kids. He doesn’t get a medal for looking after them.

"That the kids were safe and sound and there had been no emergencies." So he did the bare minimum of keeping them alive.

You are the one who went above and beyond, planning and preparing meals for a week so that he wouldn’t have to. That is mental labor and physical chores that you took off his plate, that he should have been able to do on his own because, again, they are his kids. But even that wasn’t enough hand-holding for him. Keeping the kids alive for a week is the bare minimum.