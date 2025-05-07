'AITA for telling my husband we will not be hosting for Mother’s Day because of his mom?'

I immediately said no. SIL is still behaving the same, MIL never apologized for what she did, and I refuse to have a redo. It was a few months ago, but the way he asked so nonchalantly triggered something in me. I reminded him we would no longer celebrate his mom in our house. He said this wasn’t his mom’s birthday. I clarified that anything to do with celebrating his mom is now off the table.

Going out to dinner, or taking something store bought to one of his sister’s houses for a future birthday of hers is fine, but I will no longer spend hours of my day for her. He asked me for how long and I said it would be a permanent thing. He asked if I had forgiven her and I said yes, but those were my new boundaries.