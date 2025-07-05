"AITA for telling my husband our baby is not a 'do-over' for the 'mistakes' made with his nephew?"

I 30 (f) and my husband (33m) have our son (2m). He has an older cousin (6m) on my husband’s side. When this nephew was 2 we all began noticing he did not talk. He would just grunt and cry. I am actually trained in child development and worked around children for years and have cared for my disabled brother for over 13 years. I along with a lot of people showed concerns.

When met with pushback from BIL once: i asked if they thought about teaching him some sign language or getting him a pictograph to help him communicate his needs. I was told “our son is fine and he isn’t deaf so he doesn’t need those things”. I said okay and left it there.