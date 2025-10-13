'AITA for telling my husband our daughter isn't his and being upset my family won't help me get him back?'

When he finally showed up, it was with two men in suits. His lawyer and a process server. Divorce papers. Immediate separation. Custody evaluation pending paternity results.

I called him crying. He blocked my number. I went to his mom's house because I knew he was staying there. She opened the door, looked at me like I was trash, and said her son doesn't live there anymore and she has no idea where he is.

My family found out because I was a mess and told my sister. Big mistake. My mom came over and lectured me for an hour about how I need to convince him to stay. "You made a mistake but he needs to be a man and forgive you. That little girl needs her father."