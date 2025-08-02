'AITA for making my husband apologize to me after 18 years of blaming me?' UPDATED

Second, to the person that said that we’re too old to make a foolish choice to move without jobs, I take it that you forgot what the title of this post says. This post is about a matter between me and my husband but if you want to be nosey, I do have a job I got mine transferred out of state cause I work from home and my husband did have one lined up but it fell through taking him back to square one.

Our finances are tight but we’re not drowning so unless you’re going to volunteer as tribute to help with our finances (which of course will be a hard NO) then stick to the title of what’s being discussed, ok😁.