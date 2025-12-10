"AITA for telling my husband to leave after years of him threatening to walk out?"

I am 42F and my husband is 44M. We have been together since 2010 and married since 2014. We co-founded a company together. He is the technical partner, and I somehow ended up running everything else such as operations, admin, finance, HR, and client management. I am also the majority shareholder.

For years our fights have followed the same pattern. Whenever there is conflict, he threatens to leave. I have lost count of how many times I have heard him say he is done or he is leaving.

Every time, I would calm him down, reassure him, and try to fix the situation. This time I could not do it anymore.

The argument started because he messed up a client schedule. When I pointed it out, he immediately blamed a staff member even though he never gave them the information they needed.