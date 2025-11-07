'AITA for telling my husband he can't bring his sick ex to our house and help nurse her?' UPDATED

So I am 35 ( F) and my husband is 39 (M). We have been married for 5 years . Before marrying to me he was with his high-school sweetheart for a decade . Apparently they had compatibility issues and then lost contact . Now his ex has got a kidney failure and is on dialysis and has come in our city for treatment and according my husband she contacted my husband through a mutually friend .
And now my husband wants to help her . Very politely I had asked my husband , does she not have her own people to help and nurse her, why contact him all of a sudden after years . My husband was pissed and said how can I be so petty and I'm mature regarding a patient asking such stupid questions and that he expects better from me.
Then I said if the situation is so dire then let's get her a place in our flat in other locality and if you are so adamant then let's finance her nursing facility what is need of getting personally involved like a nurse and that I don't want to get involved in personally nursing his ex or in her medical recovery process in person nor do I want to go to see her in hospital with him.
And my husband said he is just disappointed in me that I am showing jealousy over a long ended relationship and cannot show maturity even with a patient . So AITA?
friendlily said:
NTA. This is not jealousy. It sounds like he wants to be the hero and take her in but do none of the actual work. Also, it is inappropriate. This is his ex and they don't even know each other anymore.
I would die on this hill. If he brings her to your home against your will, you should leave to stay with family or friends. I bet he gets a nurse or gets her out real quick when he has to do the caretaking.
Downtown_Training578 said:
"And my husband said he is just disappointed in me that I am showing jealousy over a long ended relationship and cannot show maturity even with a patient ." - he is gaslighting you, if my wife would propose something like this she would be out of the door faster then you can say nursing.
calacmack said:
Caring is one thing and caretaking quite another. Once he starts to help it is quite possible that her needs will increase; it is also important to consider that her condition may be long lasting. NTA.
And No_Hold8178 said:
Something is fishy about the response, kind of sounds like gaslighting. Not sure I have enough context a judgment but he is asking a lot of you to bring one of his exes into your home.
Could be because it's in writing that your offer to help in other ways sounded sarcastic but I still feel his response is rather strong for him making a big ask of you. I would possibly ask the same question but understand that you are not obligated to say yes.
It has been one week since I first made that post here and and it feels as if centuries have passed in mere 7 days .A lot has happened, and I feel a kind of numb and dumb .So as most of you expected , My husband and I are getting divorced.
His ex, who has kidney failure and is on dialysis, did not reach out only because she needed help. She reached out because she wanted him back. Her illness is real, but her intentions were not. She eventually admitted that to me directly(and she was quite blatant in this regard maybe her illness has made her irritable and scornful but that is how it was )Right now, I feel strangely calm.
It is not unexpected, but I am still unable to process that a man can leave a relationship of one decade with 2 kids ( We dated for 4 years have been married for 5 and have two twins who are 3 year olds ) like this with 0 visible regret . My parents are with me, helping me stay steady for my twin boys who just turned three. They are too young to understand what is happening, but they keep me grounded.
After everything came to light, my husband admitted that she was the one who ended their relationship years ago because she thought he lacked drive and stability. He never really got over her.
Seeing her again, fragile vulnerable and remorseful, reopened old feelings he had never dealt with. (And in my mind I was like jerk you could have admitted it from day 1 instead of gaslighting me but I guess I was just speechless there.)
I actually met her by coincidence three days ago. My husband had been visiting the hospital frequently, and one afternoon he forgot his insurance file which also contained some of our joint investment papers. Since I was disentangling things from him in background while waiting for my parents to come and giving my marriage a last chance, I had gone to collect it from the administrative office at the dialysis unit.
The dialysis unit was tucked in a quieter wing separated from the main outpatient block. Outside the Renal chamber waiting area was attached . I was standing there waiting for the administrative officer to bring out the insurance file when she appeared with a nurse.
She recognized me right away, and before I could even introduce myself and told the nurse to give us room for a moment. The nurse was hesitant in leaving an immunocompromised person but she insisted on a couple of minutes of privacy and then , she asked me, “You are his(my husband's name ) wife, right?”
I swear to God , I have not met this woman for once so I don't know how she recognized me in a glance. I said yeah she asked me to sit down for a moment. And then she said, I was planning to bring this up gradually to you, but It is better we met here, I guess today or tomorrow you have to know this , there ain't any use beating around the bush. So I will straight come on the point:
I know you probably think I’m intruding, but I never stopped loving him (I was like WTF, no way it is real and In reality she was married to another man for a while who I guess died in some accident so it is not like she was some cinematic protagonist spending her life single pinning for my jerk of a husband as she was sounding)
I was the one who ended things, and I regret it deeply. I just want to be with him again, even if it’s only for whatever time I have left.” I swear to almighty sitting above 7 heavens, I am not exaggerating a single word. These were her exact words I left the file counter without saying anything .In the side corridor near the elevator lobby.
I would have burst into violent sobs had nurses and other people not been moving there too. When I got home and told my husband what had happened, he did not deny it. He said he could not help how he felt and that being around her made him realize he still loved her. At this point , I did not think I had anything else to say.
I am now a single mother of twin boys, and honestly, I am fine. I earn much more than my husband and the house we live in is entirely my property. The apartment is in the southern academic district, not far from the old university campus where I teach.
It is a three-bedroom flat on the fourth floor of a quiet residential blockI bought it seven years ago when I was promoted to associate professor, using my savings and part of a research grant I had received for curriculum development. When this all came to light, I asked him to leave, and he did.
It was not a dramatic fight. I told him calmly that if his heart was with her, that is where he should go. there is no legal obstacle in it . He had contributed little to the mortgage or maintenance, and the property was always mine. He did try to bring up we are intertwined on other financial fronts.
And honestly even if it is partial entanglement What complicates things now are the shared investments and educational funds we set up for our twin boys. We have a joint mutual fund account, a children’s savings bond, and a small commercial investment in a co-working space near the railway junction.
The co-working space investment is another area of dispute. Although the capital came from me, the business registration lists both our names for tax convenience which was his idea only . Now he is attempting to claim half the profits from the current lease cycle .My lawyer has filed for a forensic accounting review to prove the monetary trail originates from my personal savings.
This is looking exhausting in theory only and there are few more entanglements that will be too much to type and not to forget the legal proceedings of divorce which we have not started yet and not to forget custody stuff.