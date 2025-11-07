'AITA for telling my husband he can't bring his sick ex to our house and help nurse her?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my husband to not bring his sick ex to our house and not get personally involved in nursing?"

So I am 35 ( F) and my husband is 39 (M). We have been married for 5 years . Before marrying to me he was with his high-school sweetheart for a decade . Apparently they had compatibility issues and then lost contact . Now his ex has got a kidney failure and is on dialysis and has come in our city for treatment and according my husband she contacted my husband through a mutually friend .

And now my husband wants to help her . Very politely I had asked my husband , does she not have her own people to help and nurse her, why contact him all of a sudden after years . My husband was pissed and said how can I be so petty and I'm mature regarding a patient asking such stupid questions and that he expects better from me.