'AITA for telling my husband's best friend the truth?'

I told him I originally did not say anything because I was hoping it would come out in marriage counseling, and I wanted to give them a chance to work it out. He understood and told me thank you for telling him the truth.

Tony is now filing for a divorce and asked Brittany to leave because she lied to him. Brittany went off on me saying "forget you, you're a fake friend." She is upset with me for telling her husband the truth which is she cheated on him with another woman.

I feel like I did the right thing because I told Tony the truth. But you guys tell me, AITA?

Edit: To be clear they went to one counseling session. She told him that she didn't want to do them anymore, meanwhile she told me they were actively going to counseling.