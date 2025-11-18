'AITA for telling my husband's BFF he 'let himself go' after he wouldn't stop teasing me?'

"AITA for telling my husband's best friend 'he let himself go' after he wouldn't stop teasing me about my crush on him in high school?"

Short version for my low attention span readers lol:

My husband (27), his best friend (27), and I (27) all went to the same high school. Back then, I had a crush on my husband’s friend, so I originally befriended my husband to get closer to him. After trying for a while, I eventually gave up because the friend got a girlfriend. Meanwhile, my husband and I became really close and eventually started dating. A few years later, we got married.

My husband is still very close with his best friend, and we all hang out at our place from time to time. The problem is that his friend constantly brings up our high school days and mentions how I used to like him. I told him many times to stop, but he never listened.