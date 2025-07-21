'AITA for telling my husband’s stepsister that we’d no longer be going on holiday with her?'

I have no idea why they dislike me but I got the vibe that they were hoping/expecting our relationship to fizzle out. Now they’re a bit nicer to me but I know they’re not my type of people and I much prefer his sister and his father’s side of the family.

The idea of having to spend minimum one vacation a year with them makes me feel so much dread and I’m not going to force myself to do that. His stepsister informed me a few days ago that we’d be going to Greece in August. Honestly the way she told me instead of asking me really rubbed me the wrong way so I told her we wouldn’t be going on holidays with her/his stepsiblings going forward.