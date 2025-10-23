"AITA for telling my in-laws to not pick on my wife?"

My wife (25f) and me (27m) are trying to make plans for the holidays and this year, my wife wants to do Christmas with her family. Wife’s family are not very nice to her. They pick on her a lot. Like backhanded comments that are supposed to be jokes. Particularly her brothers, but occasionally her dad too.

So I texted her mom (52f), dad (51m), and brothers (22m, 28m, 30m) without telling her and said that we are excited to be with them for Christmas, but asked them to please keep their snarky comments to themselves.

I told them that the comments calling her immature, dumb, and annoying are unnecessary and rude and they really hurt her feelings. Her dad responded that my wife has always been a bit sensitive and this is just the way things are with siblings.