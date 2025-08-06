'AITA for telling my sister in-laws to get a job in order to make a point about their lifestyles?'

Anyway, my in-laws keep making comments about it that piss me off. When I first mentioned it, they were shocked and said that we're spending a lot of money just for something I can do. After a few months, they started making comments like "oh its your break day!" Or "you get to relax today."

My two sister-in-laws are stay at home moms and I just can't find myself relating with them. They talk often about how they get to nap during the day and how they do playdates and drink wine with other moms. They talk about all these shows they watch or tiktok trends. I don't ever have time for those unless I stay up after bedtime but I'm usually too exhausted for that.