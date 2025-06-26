'AITA for not telling my long term GF I am infertile until she announced she's pregnant?'

Then as everyone gathered to eat, she stood and gave a speech about family and friends and how we have all come a long way, and that was excited to tell us all that we would have a new addition in a few months while holding her stomach and beaming.

It was immediate noise of cheers, congratulations, shrieks of joy from her mother, and so much. I stared at her for the longest time, and kept asking, are you sure? Like a broken record.

I was beyond stunned because I could not have children naturally. I hadn't told her because she never wanted kids and we were always careful just in case. My dad, knowing my medical condition, stood up and stormed out, quickly followed by my very confused mom. He had been the only one I had confided in about the diagnosis.