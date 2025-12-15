'AITA for telling my MIL we're not paying for her appliances?'

Fast forward a few hours and MIL comes home furious but after some time we all just state that we aren't going to pay for appliances we didn't need and had previously clarified we weren't paying for. I left most of my commentary for my husband to handle so it wouldn't come off as me trying to attack her, or intrude on her home.

However I did clarify at a certain point that it just didn't sit well with my husband and I that she would just add that to the bill with no previous conversation and never even motioning it. This being amplified because my husband and I trusted her completely and never looked at the breakdown cost she would include with the bills. We would just see the total and send it.