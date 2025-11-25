'AITA for telling my MIL and wife that I will no longer drive them to their holiday reunions?'

I thought through what I should say and I said, "I don't have to drive if my driving scares you. I can sit in the back and keep Lisa (my daughter) occupied." I was pretty proud of myself because I said it pretty calmly. I would have enjoyed not driving for once. My wife, trying to calm the situation, added, "I can drive, no problem."

At this point, my MIL started to talk to me like I was 5. She said, "That's not an adult response." At this point, I just lost it and said, "It's fine if you don't like my driving. I think I am a pretty safe driver but if you don't like it, I don't have to drive. Tess (my wife) said she can drive. Problem solved." to which she started arguing about the rules of the road.