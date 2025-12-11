'AITA for telling my mom/boss that if she files me as a 1099, I’m filing an SS-8 with the IRS?'

So this is messy because it’s both a family and work issue. I (late 20s) work for my mom. She owns a small business, and for the longest time my employment situation has been… confusing.

I do everything an actual employee would do: fixed schedule, she supervises me, I use all her equipment, I follow her rules, I represent the business, etc.

But every time I’ve brought up proper paperwork, she acts like I’m annoying her or “making it complicated.”