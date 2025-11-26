'AITA for telling my mom my dad has probably passed away?'

"AITA for telling my mom my dad is probably dead?"

So my mother and my father divorced back in 2020, they were married for 13 years but it was a rocky relationship. My father was absent most of my life and they argued when he was present. The divorce happened after my father became hooked on various substances and was sneaking out of every single night.

My mom would go look for him but after a while it was exhausting. There were also issues with mistreatment and cheating that happened within their marriage but I was never fully given the details. Their divorce was messy and took about one year to happen. My mother remarried about a year after the divorce and my father was speaking about getting remarried.