"AITA for telling my mom I don’t want her in the delivery room?"

I’m 27F and currently 8 months pregnant with my first baby. My mom (54F) has been super involved since day one, which I appreciated at first. She helped me with appointments, gave me advice, and was genuinely excited to be a grandma.

But lately, it’s been getting a bit overwhelming. She comments on everything I eat, tells me what kind of birth I should have, and even argues with my boyfriend (28M) about how things should be done.