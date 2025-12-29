"AITA for telling my mom to evict her boarder?"

My (31F) mother's (56F) workplace has gone on strike twice in the last two year, and to help with some of the financial burden this has caused her, she has decided to rent out a room in her house to students. Her first boarder (28NB) only rented for a month before finding a place closer to their school, but they were quiet, clean, respectful, and mainly kept to themself.

The current boarder (34F) has been renting since September, and is very much the opposite her predecessor. I immediately got red flags from her after she told me her entire traumatic backstory unprompted less than 48 hours after we met, but tried to give her the benefit of the doubt, as did my mother.