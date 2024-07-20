'AITA for telling my mom that I will respect my dad's GF more than my step-dad?' UPDATED 2X

Also I know their marriage had problems but is cheating the right thing for her to do. And I haven't mentioned a major thing that is my step-dad and my dad used to be friends until the discovery of my mom's infidelity. He cut him off his life too. So yeah, you can imagine the pain both me and my dad went through. But I am proud of him for keeping his head straight.

So, now the update, I talked to my dad and arranged therapy with my old therapist. I also suggested that we need family therapy as well. My dad fully supported me and said he will look into it. Lastly, I called my mom to say sorry but instead my step-dad picked it up. I asked for my mom and he said that mom has locked herself in their bedroom because she is pissed.