'AITA for telling my mom that she can't come over after I had my baby?'

And refused to listen when we told her that we did not want unsolicited advice. Fast forward to two days later and she texts me saying "my grandson misses me." I told her that we are limiting guests until the baby gets his first vaccines at two months but that she could stop by the house in two weeks to see him if she'd like.

She does not respond to this message. She texts me two days later and asks me to call her. A brief summary of the phone call was her saying that my husband and I are keeping her from "her grandson" and again stating that she's knows what's best for my son. I told her that we are her parents and she has no say in what we do with our child or when we would like to have guests over.