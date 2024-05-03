"AITA for telling my mom she is a terrible person for explicitly excluding my wife from her wedding?"

For reference, my wife is the sweetest, most hardworking, kindest person in the world. She’s been trying to get closer to my mom because she wants a good MIL/DIL relationship but my mom doesn’t like her. My wife does things to be helpful and supportive but my mom doesn’t like any of it.

My wife is a little silly and has a childlike sense of wonder and my mom frequently makes comments behind her back of how weird she is and when she would grow up. My mom rebuffed anything to make her closer to my wife.

My mother needed a liver transplant a few months ago. I wasn’t a match but my wife luckily was. She volunteered to get tested and she was the one who donated part of her liver to save my mom.